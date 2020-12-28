DJ Sama, dubbed the “Palestinian techno queen” on social media, was arrested after a rave at the Nabi Musa mosque. Reported by The Times Of Israel.

The party, which took place on December 26, sparked outrage in the country’s political circles. The event was attended by young Palestinians and Israeli Arabs who drank alcohol and listened to electronic music. It is clarified that most Islamic movements prohibit the use of alcoholic beverages, and also condemn the joint dances of men and women. At the same time, the organizers said that they received permission to hold a rave from the country’s tourism ministry.

The Nabi Musa Mosque is named after Moses, who is worshiped by many Jews, Christians and Muslims as a prophet of God. It is a famous pilgrimage site. Every spring, Palestinian Muslims go to the mosque located between Jerusalem and Jericho.

Sama Abdulhadi, 29, is one of the few Palestinian DJs. She previously studied audio engineering at the SAE Institute in London and later worked in Egypt. DJ Sama has performed at the major European festivals Fusion and Sziget, and the video of her performance at the Boiler Room event has received over 6 million views.