A 66-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died this Sunday (4) in a knife attack carried out by a Palestinian in the city of Holon, Israel. Two other people were injured, the information is from emergency medical services.

The attacker, a Palestinian living in the occupied West Bank, was killed by a police officer at the scene, Israeli police said. He was identified by security services as Amar Odeh, 34, a resident of the Palestinian town of Salfit who entered Israel illegally because he did not have a permit.

The 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack, while the 70-year-old man, who was in critical condition, died shortly afterwards in hospital.

The other injured are a 68-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both in moderate condition.

The attacker attacked the victims in three different locations, about 500 meters apart, according to emergency services spokespeople.

“With concerns that there may be an additional suspect, citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” police warned.

Repercussions of the case

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered his condolences “to the families whose world was shattered this morning” by the stabbing, in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

“The world cannot turn a blind eye while we are repeatedly attacked by hate-filled terrorism,” he wrote.

In turn, the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, appealed to “all Israelis to carry weapons” from Holon, where he traveled with police chief Avshalom Peled.

“We have equipped citizens with 150,000 firearms, established more community emergency response teams and are also working in prisons to create a deterrent,” Ben-Gvir added.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the minister, saying on social media that since he took power, Israeli streets “have been flooded with murders, crimes and attacks.”

Case occurs amid rising tensions

The stabbing comes at a height of tensions in the country following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Since his death, the Islamist organization has called on the West Bank population to “make the (Israeli) occupation and its allies pay the price for their crimes,” among other messages extolling the use of violence.