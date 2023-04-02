A suspected assailant was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on Saturday after ramming a car in the West Bank, the army said, in an escalation that threatens to end a relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan thus far.

The Palestinian’s death came less than 24 hours after an Israeli Arab allegedly seized a gun from a police officer in the compound of Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque and fired before being gunned down.

The army said a “terrorist” had carried out a “ram attack adjacent to the town of Beit Ummar” before being neutralized, and a spokesman confirmed to AFP the death of the alleged assailant.

Magen David Adom doctors said the three men were taken to Jerusalem hospitals with serious, moderate and minor injuries.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority identified the dead man as 23-year-old Mohammed Baradyah.

Early on Saturday, police said they shot and killed 26-year-old medical student Mohammed al-Asibi, a resident of the Bedouin village of Hura in southern Israel.

According to the Police, Asibi had seized a weapon from an officer and fired at other police officers near the nearby Chain Gate, the access point to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in the Old City of East Jerusalem, annexed by Israel.

Passers-by said they heard gunshots, and an AFP photographer saw dozens of police officers deployed in the Old City around 1am local time.

Asibi’s family has disputed the police version of his death and has demanded to see the images from the security cameras, according to Israeli media reports.

Raam, the Islamist party in Israel’s parliament, rejected the police version of events, pointing in a Facebook post to the claims of “witnesses” who said Asibi went to help a woman who was in a scuffle with police. He called for an investigation.

Execution

The organization representing the Arab citizens of Israel announced a “general strike and a day of mourning” on Sunday after Asibi’s “execution”.

For their part, the police maintained their original version of the events and issued another statement on Saturday afternoon in which they stated that the scene of the attack was not covered by surveillance cameras.

A video released by the police showed Asibi wandering the compound alone. Another video showed people at the ‘Chain Gate’ reacting in fright, presumably to the sound of gunshots.

Police also rejected the idea that a woman was involved, stating that Asibi “arrived alone” and that officers suspected his presence at the compound after closing hours.

The shooting came hours after tens of thousands of Palestinians packed into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound for the second Friday prayer of Ramadan, which had passed peacefully despite fears of bloodshed during the holy month.

Israeli police said more than 100,000 worshipers had gathered to pray at Islam’s third holiest site, built on what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site.

More than 2,000 police officers had been deployed throughout the city.

The Jordanian body that administers the mosque compound estimated the number of worshipers at 250,000.

The upsurge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the beginning of the year has raised fears of bloodshed during Ramadan.

Since the beginning of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 88 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, and one Israeli Arab.

Fourteen other Israelis, including members of the security forces and civilians, and a Ukrainian have been killed in the same period, according to an AFP count based on official sources from both parties.