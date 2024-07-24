Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Raed Al-Nams, spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, warned of the lack of resources and equipment needed to provide medical services in hospitals that are still struggling to continue operating in the Gaza Strip, stressing that medical staff are unable to meet the needs of patients and the injured, in light of the ongoing war and the increasing number of injuries.

Al-Nams said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the suffering regarding the provision of medical and health services by the remaining hospitals operating in Gaza is worsening day after day, as a result of the overcrowding of patients, the injured and the wounded, in addition to the severe shortage of fuel, oxygen, anesthesia, sterilization and general surgery supplies. Al-Nams explained that there are 350,000 patients with chronic diseases who are no longer able to receive adequate care, which increases the crisis in Gaza, in light of the exit of a large number of hospitals in the Strip.

Al-Nams pointed out that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip suffer from dangerous levels of food insecurity, in light of the scarcity of humanitarian aid, in addition to the restrictions on the entry of fuel, which threatens the complete collapse of the health system.

He also warned against the continued closure of the crossings, especially the vital Rafah crossing, as it is the main artery that feeds the entire sector, calling for the necessity of bringing in fuel, oxygen, anesthesia, sterilization and surgical tools in order to enable and support medical teams and avert the risk of death from hundreds of thousands of patients and injured people.

According to the World Health Organization, 16 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially functioning, and the inpatient capacity is 1,532 patients, down from 3,200 patients before the war. It also noted that the Nasser Medical Complex is facing a severe shortage of blood units, medical supplies and hospital beds due to the heavy casualties following the recent shelling of Khan Younis.

According to a UNICEF report, as of May 2024, 60% of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities have been destroyed or severely damaged, increasing water shortages and limiting access to sanitation, which increases the risk of waterborne diseases.

According to the United Nations, up to 1.9 million people (or nine out of ten people) across Gaza are internally displaced, including people who have been displaced repeatedly (some up to 10 times).