The Red Crescent added that its crews were able to retrieve the bodies of the five people from the bombing site and transfer them to the hospital.

The Israeli army said in a statement, “As part of counter-terrorism operations, an Israeli Air Force aircraft bombed an armed terrorist cell in the Tubas area a short while ago.”

And it is based on Israel In its military move, it wants to eliminate any armed manifestations in West Bank, and accuses Iran By supplying the armed factions there with weapons.