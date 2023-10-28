Farsakh said that cutting off communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip hindered the work of ambulance teams in the Strip. Because citizens cannot call the designated number to obtain the service.

The Israeli army attacks the areas of central Gaza, the Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Jabalia, east of Shujaiya, Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, and Deir al-Balah in the south of the Gaza Strip, while Israeli fighters often move heavily to the eastern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Details of the current situation

The Palestinian Red Crescent spokeswoman detailed the current situation, saying:

There are long delays in ambulance response to injured and injured cases and saving their lives. Currently, ambulance crews are listening to the sounds of bombing, and accordingly ambulance vehicles are trying to move towards the source of the sound, and save the lives of the wounded and wounded, as much as possible.

We are now talking about people with chronic and emergency conditions and pregnant women, who have naturally become completely cut off from the ambulance service, and thus from receiving medical service, which means more victims and wounded.

Defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip are under constant bombardment, deprived of communications and Internet services, and are in a major humanitarian crisis.

In addition, we are concerned about our crews working in the Gaza Strip in light of the continuing violent bombardment. Until this moment, we have not been able to communicate with our crews, and communication has been completely cut off with the operations room, which always provides us with reports of its response on the ground around the clock before communications are cut off.

There is no information about the cases that our crews have been able to deal with so far, and we hope that this bombing will stop in order to check on them and help the victims inside the Gaza Strip.

We call on the international community to put pressure on Israel to provide urgent protection for defenseless civilians, medical teams and headquarters.

What happened?