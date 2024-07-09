Gaza (Union)

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced yesterday that all its medical points and emergency clinics in the Gaza Strip are out of service.

The Red Crescent said that this was due to the forced evacuation measures taken by the Israeli army in various areas of the governorate where these points and medical clinics are located.

Only 15 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are functioning, all of them partially, and are facing severe shortages of staff and medical supplies, including anesthesia and antibiotics, leaving health care workers struggling to save lives, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip, most hospitals have been put out of service, putting the lives of patients and the wounded at risk, according to Palestinian and international data.