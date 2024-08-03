Jerusalem (Union)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said yesterday that the Palestinian people are being subjected to a comprehensive aggression by Israel, especially in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the priority lies in “stopping the war, ending the aggression and achieving national unity.”

This came in statements made by Mustafa on the occasion of the “National and International Day in Support of Gaza and the Prisoners,” according to a statement from the Palestinian Prime Minister’s Office.

Mustafa said: “As we celebrate today a national and international day to support Gaza, we are exposed to a brutal and comprehensive aggression launched by the Israeli occupation against our people on all fronts, especially against our people in the beloved Gaza Strip.”

Mustafa continued: “No one is unaware of the occupation’s plans and its accelerating measures to target our national project and deny our fixed national rights guaranteed by international legitimacy and its relevant resolutions,” considering that these plans appeared more clearly with the war of genocide in Gaza, with all that it includes in terms of comprehensive destruction of homes and infrastructure, killing, displacement and starvation.

He added that the occupation is targeting cities, villages and camps in the West Bank through daily raids, the latest of which was the Tulkarm incident today, with an unprecedented expansion of settlements. The Knesset also recently voted in the first reading to classify UNRWA as a terrorist organization, in an attempt to erase the refugee issue.