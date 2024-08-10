Palestinian Embassy Confirms President Abbas’s Visit to Russia on August 12

The Palestinian Embassy has confirmed President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Russia on August 12. This was reported by TASS.

“He will be there the day after tomorrow evening,” the Palestinian embassy confirmed Abbas’s visit to Russia. The diplomatic mission explained that the program of the Palestinian leader’s visit to Russia has already been agreed upon. According to the agency, Abbas’s visit to Russia will last two days, and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected.

On August 9, the Russian President’s special representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, announced that the Palestinian President would visit Russia.

Bogdanov stressed that the visit of the Palestinian leader is of “particular importance for coordinating positions” on resolving the conflict in the Middle East and the Gaza Strip.

On August 7, Abbas said Palestine was ready to negotiate final status with Israel at a peace conference. He said the Arab state had prepared a “road map” endorsed by a group of six Arab states and submitted to the United States, the European Union and members of the UN Security Council. The basis of this decision was “ending Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip.”