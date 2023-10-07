Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who governs small areas of the occupied West Bank through the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and has no control over Gaza, called this Saturday (7) for an end to the “current Israeli escalation” against the Gaza Strip during a conversation by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Abbas “emphasized the need to stop the current Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people” and stated that the root of the current situation – a war that broke out after a surprise attack from Gaza against Israel by the Hamas group – is due to the “practices colonialists” and the actions of Israeli forces, as well as the “aggression” against Islamic sites such as the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“This is what we are warning about, in addition to the blocking of the political horizon” in Palestine which, according to Abbas, has been chronic on the part of Israel, which “has not empowered” the Palestinians “with their legitimate right to self-determination.” The Palestinian president warned that “the lack of implementation of resolutions of international legitimacy” by Israel and “the oppression to which the Palestinian people are exposed is what is pushing things towards an explosion whose consequences no one will be able to bear”, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Abbas also spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, to whom he conveyed a similar message. The ANP led by Abbas – internally delegitimized and with declining popularity throughout the Palestinian territories – is the only entity recognized by the international community, the United States and the European Union (EU), which see it as their main partner and interlocutor. among Palestinians.

However, the ANP and its ruling party, Fatah, do not have control and are in conflict with Hamas in Gaza, which forcibly expelled them from the Gaza Strip in 2007, creating a division between the remaining Palestinian factions. . This means that the ability of Abbas and the ANP to intervene in the current situation in the region is very limited, with almost no weight or influence, as in previous armed conflicts between Israel and Hamas, in which the mediators were Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

After its offensive against Israel, Hamas leadership asked Palestinians in the West Bank and with Israeli citizenship to also fight against the Jewish State. So far, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops have been reported in parts of East Jerusalem and across the West Bank, with six Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

Added to this are the deaths resulting from the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militias, which in just over 12 hours caused a total of almost 500 deaths on both sides. Around 250 people died in Israel following the Hamas attack, while reprisal Israeli air strikes killed 232 in Gaza.