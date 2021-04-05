The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, was being transferred to Germany on Monday to undergo medical tests, with no details about his health status being disclosed at the moment, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Maan.

According to these reports, a Jordanian helicopter landed at Abbas’s office in the West Bank city of Ramallah to be transferred to the Jordanian capital, Amman, from where it will travel to Germany for “routine tests”, without the Palestinian Authority having ruled for the moment.

Abbas, 85, already traveled to Berlin in 2019 to undergo medical treatment and the speculations about his health have been common in the Palestinian media for the past few years. The Palestinian president has a history of heart problems and had prostate cancer.

Mahmoud Abbas at his seat of government in Ramallah, in the West Bank. Photo: AFP

Abbas’s transfer to Germany comes as the Occupied Palestinian Territories prepares for the first parliamentary elections – on May 22 – presidential – on July 31 – and to the Palestinian National Council – on August 31 – since 2006.

Al Fatah and Hamas agreed on September 24 to organize elections within a maximum period of six months, within the framework of contacts maintained in Turkey to address the reconciliation process and launch what would be the first elections since 2006.

Abbas’s party, Fatah, has suffered a split in recent weeks that could cause it to lose votes among different lists, including one made up of Maruan Barghuti, imprisoned in Israel, who will attend with Naser al Qudua, nephew of former Palestinian president Yasser Arafat.

The 2006 elections and the victory of Hamas at the polls caused the international community to cut off its aid to the Palestinian authorities, which led both factions to clashes that ended with the administrative separation of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Since then, Fatah controls the West Bank – despite failing to win the elections – and Hamas has been at the forefront of the Strip. Meetings between the parties to resolve their differences have been unsuccessful to date.

Europa Press

ap