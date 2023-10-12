Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned this Thursday “the murder of civilians by both sides”in reference to Israel and the Islamist militia Hamas, and urged the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Gaza Strip, blocked and besieged by constant Israeli bombings.

Abbas made these statements during a meeting with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, in Amman, where tomorrow both will meet with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is in Tel Aviv today to address the war and reaffirm his country’s support for Israel.

The Palestinian expressed to the Hashemite monarch his rejection of “practices related to the murder of civilians or the abuse of them on both sides”while calling for “the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees” and an end to “settler terrorism” in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Antony Blinken, on his visit to Israel.

Likewise, he demanded the “immediate end of the total Israeli aggression” and urged “to provide medical, relief and humanitarian aid.”in addition to supplies of water, electricity and fuel to the population of the Gaza Strip, which is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

He also called for “the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors in the Gaza Strip”, something that until now has been rejected by Hamas considering that it would be a permanent “displacement”, while according to Egyptian security sources consulted by EFE Israel would only approve the opening of a one-way corridor.

Given the escalation of the conflict, Abbas appealed to the need to “take political action to end the occupation and achieve peace.”

Antony Blinken and Mahmoud Abbas

King Abdullah II warned against “adopting a policy of collective punishment” in Gaza and stated that Jordan is making efforts to stop the escalation and “prevent the displacement” of Gazans.

The displaced within the Gaza Strip exceeded 338,000, thus increasing by 75,000 the number of civilians who fled their homes in one day within the Palestinian territory, the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA) reported today.

EFE