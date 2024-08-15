Home policy

Palestinian President Abbas speaks to the Turkish parliament and announces that he wants to travel to the contested Gaza Strip. In practice, this is hardly feasible.

Ankara – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his intention to bring about a military intervention in the sealed-off Gaza Strip “I have decided to go to Gaza together with other brothers of the Palestinian leadership,” he announced to the applause of Turkish MPs in Ankara. In practice, a visit to the still fiercely contested strip of land on the Mediterranean is unlikely to be feasible, as Israel is waging war there against the radical Islamic Hamas.

“I will go, even if it costs me my life,” Abbas insisted. His life is “no more valuable than that of a child,” he said, referring to the numerous Palestinian victims of the conflict. Gaza’s Health Ministry said today that 40,005 Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023. In its count, it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, while Israel says its army killed 14,000 combatants in the same period.

“Most of the dead are women and children,” commented Volker Türk, the U.N.High Commissioner for Human Rights, the numbers. “This unimaginable situation is largely due to the repeated violations of the rules of war by the Israel Defense Forces,” he continued.

Given the ongoing fighting, it will be difficult for Abbas to enter the completely sealed-off Gaza Strip. There is no land connection to the West Bank. The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is currently controlled by Israel on the Palestinian side.

Abbas: “Without Gaza there can be no Palestinian state”

The 88-year-old Abbas is president of the Palestinian Authority and chairman of Fatah, but enjoys little support among the Palestinian population. Fatah and Hamas are the two largest Palestinian organizations and are considered bitter rivals.

In 2006, Hamas won the last Palestinian parliamentary election. The following year, it violently seized sole control of the Gaza Strip and expelled Fatah from the area. Since then, Abbas has de facto ruled only in the West Bank.

International actors see his Fatah as a possible partner for a post-war order in the Middle East. “Gaza belongs to us and we will not accept any proposal that divides our territories,” he stressed in his speech in Ankara. “Without Gaza there can be no Palestinian state,” he also reiterated.

Abbas commemorated Hamas leader Haniya killed in Ankara

In Ankara, Abbas also remembered Hamas leader Ismail Haniya, who was killed in Iran. Iran and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization blame Israel for Haniya’s killing, but Israel has not yet commented on the matter. Haniya had traveled to Turkey frequently and had close relations with the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish head of state received Abbas on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Ankara announced. Before his speech in parliament, Abbas met with Erdogan and thanked him, among other things, for his support of the Palestinian people. (dpa/AFP/MicKis)