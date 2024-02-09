According to the Palestinian News Agency, the Palestinian presidency said in a statement that these plans announced by Netanyahu “constitute a real threat and a dangerous prelude to the implementation of the rejected Israeli policy that aims to displace the Palestinian people from their land.”

She added, “It holds the government of Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of this, and it also holds the American administration a special responsibility, stressing the danger of such a destructive policy.”

The presidency affirmed that the Palestinian people will not abandon their land and will not accept being displaced from their homeland.

The Palestinian presidency also called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities, because Israel’s taking this step threatens security and peace in the region and the world, and that it crosses all red lines.

She added: “It is time for everyone to bear their responsibility in confronting the creation of another catastrophe that will push the entire region into endless wars.” According to what the agency reported.