And the Palestinian Presidency said in a statement on Sunday evening: “The heinous massacre and treacherous and terrorist assassination of fighters from the National Security Forces while performing their national duties to maintain security and safety for our people in Ain al-Hilweh camp, and to watch over the security of the Lebanese neighborhood, is a transgression of all red lines and futility.” Lebanese security and camp security.

The statement accused “extremist terrorist groups,” which it said “has been working for years to enter the camp to implement agendas aimed at undermining the stability in the camp.”

He said, “This matter is not permissible, and it will not pass without holding the perpetrators of this massacre accountable.”

The presidency added, “The security of the camps is a red line, and it is not permissible for anyone to intimidate our people and tamper with their security.”

The presidency supported “what the Lebanese government is doing to impose order and law, and we affirm our keenness on Lebanon’s sovereignty, including the Palestinian refugee camps, and maintaining security and law.”

She added, “We have worked over the past years with great effort to maintain security and stability, in coordination with the Lebanese state and its official and security agencies, and we will remain on this path to preserve the security and sovereignty of Lebanon and protect our people in the camps and under the rule of Lebanese law and security.”

On Sunday, security sources said that at least six people were killed in two days of clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, where the Fatah movement battled rival groups that back militants.

On Sunday night, the Lebanese army announced that a number of soldiers were injured as a result of the clashes that took place in the camp, and vowed to respond.