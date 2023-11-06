Palestine Latino Forum organizes a delegation of more than 40 congressmen for a peace mission in the territory facing war

The Palestine Latino Forum, an organization that has been working to help civilians living in the midst of war in the Middle East, plans to take a group of congressmen from Latin America to the Gaza Strip on a peace mission.

“We are working to take deputies from Latin and Central America and the Caribbean to Gaza and, if possible, enter there.” The organization’s president, Mohamad El Kadri, said in an interview with Power360. The objective is to take 40 to 60 congressmen.

According to Mohamad, United States parliamentarians signaled their interest in joining the delegation. He did not mention who they were.

Regarding the representatives of the Brazilian Congress, the coordination is in the invitation phase and there are still no confirmed names. “We are still talking to several deputies.” Mohamad said that the idea is to take 2 Brazilians.

Mohamad, however, recognized the difficulties in the mission.

“It’s a bit of a complicated situation when you’re invited to a mission like this, because even if there’s protection and everything, it’s always risky to go to a region where bombs don’t respect children or women, imagine. such a delegation. But it is under construction, we are under construction”, declared.

Optimistically, he lists the countries that already have confirmed names, including those from outside the Americas.

“We already have representatives who are willing to go from Uruguay, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, Guatemala and the United States. In principle, these are the ones, but we are talking to others and from several Arab countries that are already willing, from Iraq, and from some European countries too, from England, from France”he said.

“In principle, it’s these, but it’s an idea that is being built little by little so that we don’t do something like this too suddenly. Even to guarantee the safety of those who go”he concluded.

ISRAEL X HAMAS

When asked about the forum’s interpretation of Hamas’ actions, Mohamad said that they follow the position of the Brazilian government and the UN (United Nations), which do not classify it as a terrorist organization. He also stated that it is a political group that won elections throughout Palestine and not just in Gaza.

In its interpretation, the group works to defend Palestinians against the “Israel’s apartheid system” and that they are only exercising their right of defense. He condemned the attack on civilians.

