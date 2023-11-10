The number of trucks with the necessary humanitarian aid that the Israeli leadership allows into the Gaza Strip is not enough to save people’s lives. Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN, Riyad Mansour, stated this on November 10 at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“We are holding this meeting while several hundred trucks have entered the Gaza Strip over the past 30 days. Israel is allowing additional trucks to pretend it is not under siege, but they are not enough to save lives,” he said.

Mansour also added that the leadership of the Israeli army is making “imaginary humanitarian pauses”, the sole purpose of which is to cause civilians to flee. He noted that these measures will not provide relief to people who want their survival to be guaranteed.

On November 9, it was reported that the UN Security Council would hold a meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on November 10. The meeting on the topic “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” began at 15:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time).

Earlier that day, it was reported that a special flight of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered 25 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt for the population of the Gaza Strip. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported earlier this morning that an Il-76 plane carrying humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip took off from Kazan to Egypt. The cargo included food, personal hygiene products, clothing, portable stoves, and blankets.

In addition, on November 7, the European Commission announced that it had sent eight planes carrying 320 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt over the past few weeks for residents of the Gaza Strip. Ursula von der Leyen also reported that the EU is increasing assistance to the Gaza Strip by another €25 million, which will bring its total to €100 million.

The day before, 70 trucks carrying international humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint.

At the same time, King Abdullah II of Jordan said that the country’s Air Force delivered humanitarian aid to a field hospital in Gaza. The planes dropped the cargo by parachute.

Russia sent humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip on November 3, also through Egypt. Then 28 tons of cargo were delivered, which included medicines, hemostatic agents and dressings.

According to the latest data, as a result of the conflict, the number of casualties in the Israeli Defense Forces’ strikes on the Gaza Strip exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27,490 people were injured. Among Israelis, the number of victims increased to 1,405 people, and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.