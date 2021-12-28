Palestinian NGO case, solidarity with Laura Boldrini from 13 Israeli personalities: “Smear campaign”

A “smear campaign” and “politically motivated”. Thus 13 Israeli personalities have defined the accusations launched by the Israeli authorities against Laura Boldrini, the former Speaker of the House who currently chairs the Chamber Committee on Human Rights in the world, where the hearing of the representatives of two NGOs was held last week. Palestinians for Human Rights, Addameer and Al-Haq. Organizations that Israel considers terrorist instead, as reiterated by the Israeli embassy which said it was “shocked” by the decision to audit personalities such as the director general of al-Haq Shawan Jabarin, considered by the Jewish state a “convicted terrorist of the Popular Front for liberation of Palestine (FLPL) “.

Boldrini had defended itself from the accusations, also raised by exponents of the Italian center-right, claiming they were “lacking sufficient supporting documentation”. The former UN official also recalled that Jabarin is “recognized as a respected human rights activist by organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International”.

In the last few hours, the support of 13 Israeli politicians, diplomats and activists has also arrived, who in an open letter condemned “the defamation campaign against the deputy”.

“Like the smear campaign against MP Boldrini, [anche] the Israeli criminalization of the six NGOs is politically motivated ”, reports the letter, signed among others by the former Israeli ambassador to France Elie Barnavi, the former Israeli ambassador to South Africa Ilan Baruch and the former president of the Israeli parliament Avraham Burg. According to the signatories, the campaign “aims to destroy and deprive of funding human rights NGOs that are dedicated to non-violent resistance against the Israeli occupation by defending the human rights of Palestinians, systematically violated by Israel, in the occupied Palestinian territories. “.

The letter explains that Adameer and Al-Haq are two of six Palestinian human rights organizations that the Israeli government banned as terrorist organizations on October 19, without however presenting “any concrete and credible evidence to support such organizations. accusations against those NGOs “.

“For years, the Israeli government has been conducting aggressive campaigns to reduce civic space for NGOs that criticize its violent occupation of Palestine and denounce its systematic violations of international law in that context,” the letter continues. “The Israeli government has extended this campaign to Europe and is trying to reduce the parliamentary space for human rights.”

“It is enough to read who the signatories are to understand the importance of this initiative”, replied Boldrini in a post on Facebook, in which he thanked the “authoritative Israeli personalities” for the letter of solidarity. According to the former Speaker of the Chamber, the letter demonstrates that “the Israeli embassy’s interference with the Chamber of Deputies is a serious act”.