





JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A Palestinian mortar attack damaged the Erez crossing at the closed Israel-Gaza border on Sunday, the Israel Defense Ministry said, on the third day of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

“The roof of the terminal was damaged as a result of the fire, and shrapnel fell into the entrance hall, an area that is used to facilitate the daily passage of thousands of Gazans working in Israel,” the Defense Ministry said.

There were no reports of casualties.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell)








