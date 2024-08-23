Abdullah Abu Daif (Ramallah)

Palestinian Minister of Health Dr. Majed Abu Ramadan announced the launch of a large-scale vaccination campaign for children under the age of 10 in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with UNRWA, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization.

Abu Ramadan explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the campaign will be launched in the coming few days, and will be carried out in two stages, with 1.2 million doses of the second type of polio vaccine being provided, and 400 thousand additional doses being prepared.

For his part, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said yesterday that delaying the achievement of a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, which is being subjected to a devastating Israeli war, “will increase the risk of the spread of polio.”

“It is very sad that the World Health Organization has confirmed that a 10-month-old baby in Gaza has been paralyzed by polio,” Lazzarini said, explaining that UNRWA medical teams will be administering vaccines in their clinics and through mobile health teams in the Strip in the coming days. The Ministry of Health recently recorded the first case of polio in Deir al-Balah, involving a 10-month-old baby who had not received any vaccination doses. After conducting the necessary tests in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the case was confirmed to be a strain of polio derived from the vaccine.

In the context, UN officials have again called for a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure the delivery of polio vaccines to children in the Gaza Strip.

Louisa Baxter, head of operations for Save the Children’s health emergency unit, told the UN Security Council on Thursday that she was “surrounded by massive devastation” in Gaza.

She continued that more than 1.9 million people have been displaced and are moving through streets filled with rubble, garbage and sewage, adding: “Polio is spreading in Gaza and it will not wait at the inspection gate at the Kerem Shalom crossing or the customs office at Ben Gurion Airport.”

In her address to the Council, she added that polio poses a threat to children everywhere, and that without “immediate preventive measures,” the outbreak in Gaza will hamper efforts to eradicate the disease globally.

The first confirmed case – a 10-month-old girl in Deir al-Balah – was both an individual tragedy and a sign of a larger catastrophe to come, Baxter said. Polio is preventable with a vaccine, but vaccination services have collapsed over the past 10 months, 750 health workers have been killed since October and fewer than a quarter of the hospitals are functioning.