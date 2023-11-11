This came in a press conference from Ramallah.

The Palestinian official said that inevitable death is the fate of patients in Gaza hospitals, holding Israel and the international community responsible.

She noted that 20 out of 30 hospitals in Gaza have completely stopped.

She added, “The Israeli army is besieging hospitals in Gaza instead of providing them with aid… and the psychiatric hospital was completely bombed.”

Al-Kaila called for the necessity of opening safe corridors for the wounded to leave for treatment outside the Gaza Strip, for the entry of volunteer medical teams, allowing the immediate entry of fuel to operate electricity generators in hospitals, and the entry of medical materials, supplies, and medicines.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza had previously announced the death toll of medical staff and material losses in health institutions in the Strip since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7th.

The Ministry stated in a statement on Saturday that 198 health personnel were killed, adding that 53 ambulances were destroyed, 135 health institutions were targeted, and 21 hospitals and 47 primary care health centers were put out of service.

For its part, the World Health Organization announced that it had recorded more than 250 attacks on hospitals, clinics, patients, and ambulances in Gaza since October 7, in addition to 25 attacks on health care facilities in Israel.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that last week witnessed Israeli attacks on 5 hospitals in one day in Gaza, and during the past 48 hours, 4 hospitals with about 430 beds were suspended.

He added that half of the Gaza Strip’s 36 hospitals and two-thirds of primary health care centers are not working, and that the facilities that are operating are “working beyond their capacity.”