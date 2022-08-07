Palestinian Jihad leader killed

Israeli forces announced the killing of Khaled Mansour, one of the leaders of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. He brings it back Times of Israel pointing out that Mansour was eliminated in an air strike against the city of Rafah.

Mansour was the commander of Islamic Jihad Palestinian in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, while Tayseer Jabari, killed yesterday, was the leader in the north.

“He was hit the entire summit of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad“, said the Israeli general Oded Basiuk, underlining that” this organization has tried to carry out deadly attacks on Israeli citizens and military “.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health The death toll from the Israeli army attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 24.

Among the dead there are 6 children, the dicastery specifies, while the wounded are 203.

For its part, in a statement, the Israeli government denied having hit the locality of Jabalia, where children died in the last few hours. “It has been shown that it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that did not start correctly,” the statement read.

