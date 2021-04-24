The growing tension in Jerusalem spread this Saturday to the West Bank and Loop, with multiple Palestinian protests and the firing of 36 rockets from the Palestinian enclave towards Israel.

The fear of escalating violence it sounded the alarms and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to “prepare for any scenario.”

“Above all, we want to maintain law and public order. We now demand that the law be respected and I call on all parties to calm down,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We want to maintain the freedom of worship as every year for all the inhabitants and all tourists of Jerusalem,” he said in reference to the prayer in the Esplanade of the Mosques, the holy place of Islam, in the middle of the month of Ramadan.

“About the Gaza Strip, I gave the order to prepare for all the scenarios“said the prime minister.

The seriousness of the situation forced this Saturday the Israeli authorities to convene emergency meetings despite Shabbat (Jewish day of rest), in which Netanyahu was present, and it was decided to postpone a visit that the Army Chief of Staff planned to make to the United States in the coming days.

Fire and fury in a new Palestinian protest against Israel, on Friday night in Gaza City. Photo: AFP

After a new series of clashes on Friday, on the second night of violence, Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank demonstrated again this Saturday in different parts of the territory.

The protests were in support of Palestinians who have clashed with Israeli security forces every night for more than a week in the vicinity of the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem, the main access to the Old City and located in the eastern part of the city, occupied and annexed by Israel.

Protests in the middle of Ramadan

This series of demonstrations in Jerusalem began on April 13 in response to the Israeli decision to ban crowds on the steps of the Damascus Gate during the holy month of Ramadan, thus preventing the traditional gatherings that take place there year after year during these dates. .

Israeli police arrest a Palestinian protester during a protest this Friday night in Jerusalem. Photo: DPA

The violence grew as the days passed and that increased police repression, and this week also included attacks against Jewish inhabitants who passed through there.

This triggered a wave of attacks between Palestinian and Israeli youth andn different parts of the city, many of them disseminated through social networks.

In the most violent day in recent days, the Thursday night more than 120 people were injured and more than 50 detained during clashes between protesters, who threw stones and other blunt objects, and the police, who used noise bombs and dirty water cannons to disperse them.

The trigger for the peak was a demonstration of young Jewish ultranationalists, who tried to reach the Damascus Gate under the cry “death to the Arabs” and who were stopped by the Israeli Police.

Warning from Hamas and Islamic Jihad

In the early hours of Saturday, violence soared from Gaza, and armed militias, led by the Islamist movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, issued a joint statement warning Israel that it would “pay a price” for the repression of the demonstrations. in Jerusalem.

The Israel police deployed a strong operation to contain the protests in Jerusalem. Photo: DPA

In response to the 36 launches this Saturday, of which six were intercepted, two caused minor damage in Israeli towns and the rest fell in unpopulated areas, the army said it was “preparing for an eventual escalation” and established a series of restrictions for the inhabitants of the communities adjacent to the strip.

Although so far the incidents have not left people dead or seriously injured, the number of protests, the violence of the clashes and the number of projectiles fired, they put the apparent calm in check who has lived in the area for months.

Israel’s bombing of Gaza

Following hostilities on Friday, which included Israeli retaliatory shelling of Hamas military targets in Gaza, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland called for a halt to the violence and “prevent further escalation.”

This Saturday more protests expected for the night, not only in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem but also in Israeli cities with an Arab majority, where in recent months there have been massive demonstrations that included clashes with the security forces.

From early in the morning, the Police anticipated that “they will continue working to maintain order and prevent violent disturbances that damage public safety and using the available means and capacities” and during the afternoon, officers could be seen preparing fences at the Gate from Damascus, anticipating further incidents.

Source: EFE and AFP

