Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called for “an international humanitarian stance through a binding resolution in the Security Council to force Israel to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the protection of civilians and the entry of aid to them in a sustainable manner.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stated, in a statement yesterday reported by the Palestinian News and Information Agency “Wafa”, that the Israeli government continues to issue threats to invade the city of Rafah, without presenting a realistic plan to protect civilians and secure their basic humanitarian needs.

In addition, US President Joe Biden praised the “good speech” delivered by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in which he called for elections in Israel, stressing that many Americans are concerned about the way Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dealt with the war in Gaza.

Biden said in response to a question about Schumer’s statements after his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House: “He gave a good speech, and I think he expressed a serious concern that not only he but also many Americans feel.”