The Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki, arrived in Colombia this Monday together with a delegation of officials in order to strengthen bilateral dialogue and cooperation with our country.

During your visit, The chancellor participated in the inauguration of the State of Palestine street in Bogotá, with which the government of Colombia seeks to express its recognition of Palestine as a State.

The inauguration of the street, located on Calle 86 and Séptima, next to the Liceo Francés, took place this Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony in which, in addition to the chancellor, the Palestinian ambassador to Colombia, Raouf Almalki, several members of the Palestinian delegation from different parts of Latin America and Colombian representatives participated.

According to the Palestinian Embassy, The naming of the street ‘State of Palestine’ in Bogotá seals the understanding with Colombia and it is a sign of the brotherhood between both peoples.

During his time in Colombia, which will conclude this Thursday, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki held a meeting with President Gustavo Petro in the Casa de Nariño, although no further details of the meeting have emerged.

On Tuesday, Riyad al-Maliki was also received by Colombia’s deputy foreign minister, Francisco Coy.

New cooperation agreements

In addition to high-level bilateral meetings, The visit of the Palestinian foreign minister to Colombia resulted in the signing of four cooperation agreements.

The first of them has to do with the diplomatic visa exemption, a measure that seeks to facilitate visits by officials and bring closer political dialogue between both parties.

Other technical cooperation agreements were also reached, which seek to increase the training of personnel in areas such as agriculture or health, and academic cooperation agreements, in order to facilitate student exchange between both and promote the implementation of Middle Eastern courses in Colombia.

The fourth agreement reached this week establishes that “both States will support each other in the development of policies from the expertise in various areas.”

Palestinian ambassador to Colombia, Raouf Almalki. Photo: Palestine Embassy in Colombia

The Palestinian Embassy in Colombia stressed that although diplomatic relations between Colombia and Palestine date back to 1996, The recent agreements and the inauguration of a street in Bogotá consolidate interstate dialogue.



“These four agreements are the formal beginning of a relationship of mutual support and solidarity between two peoples who have contributed to each other for at least two centuries,” the Embassy stressed in a statement.

