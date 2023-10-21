Spanish press reports revealed that Osasuna “may face problems” due to the behavior of its fans, despite achieving a victory with two clean goals.

The meeting was held amid tensions coinciding with the Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli Granada striker Sean Weizman was criticized for his comments about the conflict.

After Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, Weizman called for “dropping 500 tons of bombs on Palestine.”

Granada Club said that it spoke with its player about this matter, noting that Wiseman did not travel to Pamplona with his team to play Friday’s match after the authorities informed him that his safety was in danger.

Osasuna fans apparently decided to protest the player’s statement collectively, by raising Palestinian flags.

So far there has been no response or suggestion that Weizmann be suspended or fined for his comments, but legal complaints have been filed against him.