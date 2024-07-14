Gaza (Union)

A Palestinian source denied yesterday what was reported by some media outlets about halting prisoner exchange negotiations with Israel in response to the Al-Mawasi massacre west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The source said: “What was published and reported by some media outlets about a decision by the factions to halt negotiations in response to the Al-Mawasi massacre is completely unfounded.”

He added, “One of the goals of this escalation against the Palestinian people is to block the path to reaching an agreement that would stop the aggression against our people, which has become clear to everyone.”

The day before yesterday, the Israeli army committed a massacre in the Al-Mawasi area, which resulted in the killing of 90 Palestinians and the injury of 300 others, including serious cases, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Following the massacre, media outlets reported that Palestinian factions had halted truce negotiations in Gaza, in response to the Israeli targeting of displaced persons’ tents.

For months, mediation efforts led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians that would include a prisoner exchange on both sides and a ceasefire.

In the same context, Israeli media quoted an Israeli official as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting at the army headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss resuming talks to reach a deal with the factions.