Shaaban Bilal (Gaza, Cairo)

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza face the risk of starvation, as the war continues and mediation efforts to reach a truce have not yet succeeded. Experts considered the situation in the sector to be catastrophic, in light of the lack of aid and its insufficiency to meet the needs of more than two million people who depend on it. Professor of Political Science at the University of Palestine, Dr. Tayseer Abu Juma, stressed that the situation in Gaza is very dangerous as a result of the disappearance of goods and the lack of availability of many foodstuffs and basic needs during the month of Ramadan.

He pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that children and breastfeeding mothers suffer from hunger and acute malnutrition as a result of the lack of food supplies, which ultimately affects the infants.

Dr. Tayseer Abu Jumaa called for a new mechanism to deliver aid to families who do not receive any aid.

The World Food Program explained that one in every 4 families in Gaza suffers from severe hunger, and the risk of famine threatens the Strip unless the ability to access food, clean water, and health services is adequately restored.

For his part, Palestinian political analyst, Jihad Harb, said that the “starvation process” over the past five months has led to the absence of food security in the Strip, especially in the northern regions. Harb revealed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that most Palestinians in Gaza eat one meal a day, and suffer from the inability to obtain food, which affects their general health, especially children, and causes the spread of diseases, calling for the necessity of delivering aid on a regular basis. Especially in the northern Gaza Strip, which suffers from tragic humanitarian conditions.

Dozens of children died in Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration, while international humanitarian organizations and non-governmental organizations have not stopped sounding the alarm for several months regarding the problem of lack of food and health care in Gaza in particular and other Palestinian areas in general.