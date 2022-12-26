The Palestinian embassy responded on Monday to the column ‘I admire the Jewish people’, written by the Bishop of Neiva, Froilán Casas, and published by this newspaper on December 17.

In his column, the bishop presents why, from his point of view, the Jews are an example of prosperity and progress and talks about the economy, parks and cultural identity in Israel.

“The Jews have understood that where you get to work, to be productive. When I visited Israel, I felt homeland pain. A country so poor in natural resources and yet so flourishing, ”Casas mentions in his column.

However, the Palestinians spoke out about the column and stated that the text is “based on debatable elements that have traditionally affected Palestine by creating a distorted narrative about various elements.” This was his response.

Palestine’s response

In a letter titled ‘Another View on Israel’, Alexander Montero, political adviser to the Embassy of Palestine, responded to the bishop stating that he misinterprets the concept of the Jewish people by associating it with the population of Israel as a whole.

Montero points out that it is a recurring mistake to confuse Judaism with Zionism, a political ideology whose objective, the text says, “was the creation of a secular Jewish national home.”

According to the advisor, “Judaism is a religion before anything else. It can hardly be assumed that it is an ethnicity or a nation, if one starts from the fact that there are European, African, Asian, Latin American Jews, etc., each one with its own ethnic, linguistic and cultural burden”.

Therefore, he says, “to assume that the current inhabitants of Israel are the same Biblical Jews who remained romantically pure for two thousand years is a sad mistake.”

In his column, Montero also affirms that it is worrisome that the bishop assumes that Palestine is “Jewish territory”, ignoring the right to land and other rights of those who have been there for almost five thousand years.

“Bishop, your story is the same with which colonial discourses are constructed,” he mentions.

Furthermore, he responds to comments that Israel is a prosperous and wealthy country, stating that it has been achieved at the cost of Palestinian resources.

“The bishop also ignores that this “buoyant” country and with “green parks” has managed to build them by stealing Palestinian natural resources, especially water. The Bishop asks himself, “Why is Israel a rich country?”

Below we publish in its entirety the letter from the political adviser of the Embassy of Palestine in response to the bishop of Neiva, Froilán Casas:

Another vision of Israel, Mr. Bishop

It is recurring to fall into the error -with tremendous political and humanitarian implications- of confusing Judaism with Zionism.

Judaism is a religion before anything else. One can hardly assume that it is an ethnic group or a nation, if one starts from the fact that there are European, African, Asian, Latin American Jews, etc., each one with its own ethnic, linguistic and cultural burden. Although in the past it was possible to speak of a Jewish people, it mixed for two millennia with other communities, losing its ethnic specificity.

Therefore, to assume that the current inhabitants of Israel are the same Biblical Jews who remained romantically pure for two thousand years, is a sad mistake.

Zionism on the other hand, is a political ideology born in the 19th century. According to Hertzl -its creator-, the objective was the creation of a secular Jewish national home. Even many conservative Jewish communities continue to oppose Zionism today for theological reasons. Thus, the State of Israel is not born with the bible of support.

Over time, the State of Israel, created by the UN, appears artificially. Many myths have been built on this, such as that Israel was born so that the Jews “could return to their homeland.” Myth in every sense, because during the many centuries that the Ottoman Empire dominated Palestine, European Jews were never prohibited from migration or settlement in any Palestinian city -including Jerusalem- in such a way that at the end of the 19th century only there were a handful of residents.

Assuming that there is a Jewish people in quasi-national sociological terms would be equivalent to assuming that there is a Christian people in the same terms.

Having said all this, several questions arise from the article entitled “I admire the Jewish people”, written by Bishop Froilán Casas. From the outset, assuming that there is a Jewish people in quasi-national sociological terms would be equivalent to assuming that there is a Christian people in the same terms, which is obviously not possible. Even more debatable, if one falls for the myth of an unpolluted Jewish ethnic, political and cultural identity for two thousand years.

But more worrying that the Bishop -like a notary- assumes that historic Palestine is “Jewish territory”, leaving without rights Palestinians -including 40% Palestinian Christians- who would be eager to ask the bishop if he doesn’t believe that is also “his” territory after having been there for almost five thousand years. Bishop, his story is the same with which colonial discourses are constructed.

On the other hand, it is Israel that is de-Christianizing Jerusalem and oppressing the Christian communities of Bethlehem. Mr. Bishop, who do you support?

The bishop also ignores that this “buoyant” country and with “green parks” has managed to build them by stealing Palestinian natural resources, especially water. The Bishop wonders “Why is Israel a rich country?”

Mr. Bishop, ask yourself why Israel murders Palestinians -including Christians-, hijacks their hopes, builds a racist regime and commits war crimes to the point that it is investigated by the International Criminal Court.

Out of respect for Christmas and what it represents from Bethlehem -Palestine- the bishop’s column reminds one of the shoemaker’s saying to your shoes.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME