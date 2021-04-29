Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced the postponement of the presidential and parliamentary elections due to Israel’s refusal to hold them in East Jerusalem. His words are reported by the Palestinian agency WAFA, reports RIA News…

“Because of Israel’s refusal to allow elections in the city of Jerusalem, the Palestinian leadership has decided to postpone the May 22 elections,” he said.

In addition, a government of national unity will be formed in Palestine, Abbas added. It will recognize all international agreements signed in Oslo and signed by the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Many states do not recognize Israel’s annexation of eastern Jerusalem. In this regard, most of the foreign embassies are located in Tel Aviv. At the same time, Israel believes that Jerusalem is a “single and indivisible” capital, conquered from Jordan half a century ago.