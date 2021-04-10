Preparations are underway for the third Palestinian legislative elections since the establishment of the Palestinian National Authority in 1994, and it is expected that they will take place on May 22nd in a complex situation on the Palestinian level and the environment surrounding political processes and transitions. However, it seems that it is inevitable that these elections will be held with the hope of progressing towards Palestinian unity to the extent that the authority and public institutions are allowed to operate and manage the Palestinian affairs.

The National Authority was formed after the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993 under a state of US exclusivity in leading the global affairs. However, major and important transformations took place after that in the world and in the environment surrounding the Palestinian issue. Russia has regained a measure of balance with the United States, and has expanded a regional power to influence the Palestinian arena and the Middle East, with support from its regional axis, including the “Hamas” movement. However, on another level, global and regional interest in the Palestinian issue has declined, and the processes of forgetfulness and marginalization continued after the events of September 11, the American war in Iraq (2003), the rise of armed groups in large parts of the world, and then the major events that struck the Middle East at the end of the year. 2010 and its sequences are still working and moving the region towards new, unprecedented crises, and the Palestinian issue is further declining in global and regional interest.

And Israel, the main partner in the Palestinian issue, was hit by agendas and major transformations, as the right and its parties rose, and the Israeli Labor Party, which managed the settlement and the arrangements related to the establishment of the Palestinian Authority and the pending files, disappeared, and then Israel lost its ability to form a political majority that manages the Israeli issue as well as completing the relationship with the Palestinians. According to the signed agreements.

Of course, the Palestinian actor has been affected by the tremendous transformations and power of time, as the Fatah movement has grown old and then deeply divided, and it is now preparing to run for the next elections with three main lists that reflect the trends of renewal and reform in the movement as well as stagnation and detachment from the movement of history and time. The same crisis also afflicted the “Hamas” movement, which was subjected to division and internal controversy as well as the tugging between regional and internal interests. Hamas’s allies have also been exposed to major and stormy crises. Syria and Iraq (after 2003) almost emerged from the regional influence, and both Iran and Turkey began to review their accounts. We can see how Hamas’s leaderships abroad, as well as its activities and offices, all of that. It is witnessing a state of ebb and flow.

Despite this, many positives are taking shape in the new Palestinian scene. Palestinians in Palestine today face challenges and aspirations by themselves, relying on themselves and the facts of the Palestinian reality, and establishing their own network of relationships and interests. They possess a reasonable level of education, development and social activity that enables them to run their affairs and their needs at a good level. In addition, friendly countries that support the mainstream and main trend in the Palestinian issue and the main Palestinian positions, such as Egypt, the Gulf states, Jordan and Morocco, are still adhering to their agreement and still have the same capabilities and relationships since the political settlement of the Palestinian issue began and what emerged from it.

In the remaining space, it was possible to refer to the change that occurred in the Palestinian mood and the political trend inside Palestine towards paying attention to the basic issues and priorities that enhance the Palestinian presence in Palestine, and to the receding trends and processes of violence that have complicated the political scene and weakened the Palestinian position and contributed to the isolation of the Palestinians, deepening their tragedy and increasing pressure on The basic components of the Palestinian existence, which are development or the ability of Palestinians to manage an economy and standard of living that enables them to have a decent and decent life and to manage their institutions and their needs in the areas of education, health and social integration.

* A Jordanian writer