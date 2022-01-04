His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, who brought him back to the Israeli hospital where he is under medical observation, said: “He agreed to end his hunger strike. He had tea and everything was fine,” according to France Press.

Under an agreement concluded between Palestinian and Israeli officials, Abu Hawash will be released on February 26, the date for the end of his six-month administrative detention, which will not be renewed, according to Boulos, describing this as a “victory” for Abu Hawash, whose family celebrates his imminent release in his hometown. Dura city in Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Abu Hawash, aged forty, is a member of the Islamic Jihad movement, and Israel suspects he is linked to the attacks. He had started a hunger strike last August to protest his arrest without charges or court since October 2020.

Abu Hawash, a father of five children, is subject to administrative detention, which allows the Israeli authorities to arrest a person without charge for a renewable period of six months.

A few days ago, medical teams that visited him said that his condition was “critical”, while the International Committee of the Red Cross expressed “concern over permanent repercussions on his health and the possibility of his sudden death.”

Last Monday, the Palestinian government held Israel “fully responsible” for Abu Hawash’s life, calling for his “immediate” release.

The head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Qaddoura Fares, said on Monday: “The detainee Hisham Abu Hawash is fighting his battle on behalf of the entire Palestinian people in the face of the policy of administrative detention, and not for the sake of his personal freedom only,” noting that there are 500 detainees in administrative detention.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Abu Hawach’s strike is the longest of its kind among the detainees.

Israel detains in its prisons about 4,600 Palestinians, including minors and women, including detainees who were arrested before the signing of the peace agreement between it and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993.