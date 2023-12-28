A delegation from the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) will travel to Cairo in the next few hours to deliver some proposals to Egypt within the framework of negotiations to reach an agreement between Palestinian factions that will lead to the end of the war with Israel in Gaza, two official Palestinian sources reported this Thursday.

The ANP decided to form a delegation for the negotiations in Cairo, after the rejection of the Islamist group Hamas and the Islamic Jihad to the Egyptian initiative to end the war on Gaza, and will deliver proposals for Egypt to sponsor a “Palestinian national dialogue,” according to Palestinian sources in Cairo, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of this issue.

Among the objectives of the delegation from the occupied West Bank will be to form a Palestinian government of “national reconciliation” in the Gaza Strip, and not a “technocratic” government, as the Egyptian initiative proposed, according to sources.

So far, the Palestinian Authority has not confirmed this information.

The delegation will be led by Hussein al-Sheikh, right-hand man of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and minister of the ANP. in charge of relations with Israel, according to Palestinian sources in Egypt.

The Government of National Accord that the ANP will propose will include “independents, nominated by Palestinian factions, including the Hamas movement”, and will also call for the launch of a program to rebuild Gaza with the holding of an international conference, but this will take place.” after the formation” of that self-proclaimed Government of National Accord, they explained.

Smoke billows over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli bombardment.

In addition, The informants asserted that Hamas will send a delegation from Qatar to deliver the official response. from the Palestinian movement to the Egyptian initiative.

Precisely this Thursday, the director of the State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, who acts as spokesperson for the Egyptian Government, assured that Egypt has not yet received any response to the three-pronged plan presented to the parties involved to resolve the war in Gaza.

Last Tuesday, Palestinian and Egyptian sources familiar with the conversations assured Efe, on condition of anonymity, that Egypt proposed to Hamas and Islamic Jihad a “Palestinian national dialogue” to end the division between Palestinian factions and form a “technocratic government” in the West Bank and Gaza.

This government would oversee the reconstruction of the Strip and pave the way for Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections, they indicated.

This proposal is the second point of the three-axis plan that Egypt presented the day before to both Palestinian movements after two separate meetings in Cairo and whose ultimate objective and third point is to achieve the definitive cessation of the attacks on the enclave and the withdrawal of the Israeli Army, according to sources.

The first axis of the plan would be a two-week truce in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli and 120 Palestinian hostages, according to sources.

EFE