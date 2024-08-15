Palestinian deaths in just over ten months of Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip exceeded 40,000 this Thursdayin addition to some 10,000 bodies missing under the rubble, according to Hamas authorities.

Gazan deaths today reached 40,005including more than 16,400 minors– with 40 people killed in Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the enclave, controlled by the Islamists.

The number of wounded in 314 days of war has risen to 92,401 after registering 107 new injuries that arrived in the last day to hospitals in the Strip, where more than 2 million people, almost the entire population, have been displaced by the fighting.

The Hamas government claims that 36 people – most of them children – have died of hunger and there are others 3,500 children at risk of death from malnutrition in the face of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid; and 175 shelters, such as schools, medical centres and mosques, have been attacked by Israeli forces.

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli attack on a school. Photo:EFE Share

In addition, 12,000 wounded people have to travel abroad for treatment; 10,000 cancer patients and 3,000 others with other pathologies face death and need treatment abroad; and more than 1.7 million Gazans suffer from infectious diseases due to overcrowding in displacement centres with poor hygiene conditions.

The Israeli army maintains its ground offensive in Rafah and Khan Yunis, in the south of the enclaveas well as in Gaza City and the central area, in addition to carrying out daily airstrikes throughout the territory, more than 30 in the last few hours.

Israel said today that it had killed around 20 suspected militants in Rafah over the past day, and several others in Khan Yunis, where it ordered another evacuation of civilians in the peripheral neighborhoods of Al Qarara and Satra.

In the town of Bani Suhaila, in the Khan Yunis area, at least three Palestinians were killed during an incursion by Israeli troops, which also attacked the Maan neighborhood, according to Palestinian sources.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported attacks in several neighborhoods in Gaza City, including an airstrike on a home in the Sabra neighborhood, killing at least three people, while artillery shelling was fired toward the neighborhood’s Islamic compound.

