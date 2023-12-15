Palestinian cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who was injured earlier on Friday by an Israeli attack on Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, has died from his wounds. That reports Al Jazeera, for which the reporter worked. An ambulance that was on its way to him and other victims could not reach the scene because the attacks continued. His remains have now been found and identified.

Abu Daqqa has worked for Al Jazeera since 2004. He leaves behind four children. In addition to Abu Daqqa, the well-known Al Jazeera journalist Wael al-Dahdouh was injured on Friday, also in Khan Younis, Gaza. Al-Dahdouh was in the news early last month when his wife, son and daughter were killed in an attack on his home. He managed to reach a medical aid post on Friday, Al Jazeera reports. According to the Qatari channel, the two men jointly reported on an Israeli bombing of a school building. At least three other people were killed.

Earlier on Friday, the International Federation of Journalists told news channel Al Jazeera that it was “deeply shocked” by the injuries suffered by the two journalists. Dozens of journalists have been killed since the war between Israel and Hamas.

