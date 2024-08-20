Ciudad Juarez.- The Palestinian Border organization will demand that elected senators from Chihuahua break relations between the Mexican State and the criminal State of Israel for perpetrating a genocide of the Palestinian people.

The call is for a peaceful demonstration at the Paso del Norte International Bridge.

The invitation is for Senators, media and citizens in general who are interested in learning about the demand, to come to the peaceful demonstration.

The former Customs meeting point on 16 de Septiembre Avenue and Juárez Avenue, on Wednesday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m.