Historical allies, the United States and Israel disagree over the administration of the Gaza Strip after the war that the Jewish State is waging against the terrorist group Hamas.

The Americans advocate that the Palestinian Authority take over the administration of the enclave, an idea that for now is strongly rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the two countries agree on one point: the political body, created in the 1990s in the wake of the Oslo Accords, will only have a role in the future of Gaza if it undergoes major changes.

The Israeli Prime Minister considers the current Palestinian Authority corrupt and accuses it of financing and encouraging terrorism against his country.

“After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism and finance terrorism to enter Gaza,” said Netanyahu.

“I think that the Palestinian Authority, in its current form, is not capable of accepting responsibility for Gaza after we have fought and done all this, after passing [a administração do território] for them”, said the prime minister.

Tzachi Hanegbi, head of Israel's National Security Council, wrote in an article published on Thursday (21) on the Arabic news website Elaph that the Palestinian Authority needs to undergo major changes in order to manage Gaza.

“Israel is aware of the desire of the international community and countries in the region to join the Palestinian Authority the day after the defeat of Hamas, and we have made clear that the matter will require fundamental reform of the Palestinian Authority,” Hanegbi said.

In 2007, the year after its victory in elections in Gaza, Hamas expelled Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, from the enclave.

In an article published in the Washington Post newspaper last weekend, American President Joe Biden once again defended that the political body that controls parts of the West Bank assume power in Gaza, but also indicated the need for changes.

“As we fight for peace, Gaza and the West Bank must be brought together under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Biden wrote.

“There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade, and no reduction of territory,” said the American president.

Although Israel says it has no plans to occupy Gaza again, Netanyahu has said that, at least in the near future, the Jewish state must assume security of the territory.

A poll in Gaza and the West Bank showed that while support for Hamas grows among Palestinians, nearly 90% believe Abbas should resign as president of the Palestinian Authority.

In the Palestinian areas of the West Bank, 92% want him to leave, as they consider his administration corrupt, autocratic and ineffective.

In 2006, the same arguments were used to explain Fatah's electoral defeat in Gaza (eventually, Hamas turned out to be even worse).

In an interview with Reuters, Abbas said he was willing to “reform” the government structure, but that this can only be done if there are efforts to adopt the two-state solution.

“The problem is not changing politicians [palestinos] and form a new government; the problem is the policies of the Israeli government,” Abbas said.

Faced with this struggle, researcher Khalil Shikaki, from the Palestinian research center responsible for the survey that indicated Abbas's deterioration, told the Associated Press that he believes that the Israeli vision should prevail in the future close to the end of the conflict.

“Israel is trapped in Gaza,” Shikaki said. “Maybe the next government [israelense] decide that Netanyahu is not right to impose so many conditions, and he may decide to unilaterally withdraw from Gaza. But the prognosis for the future, for Israel and Gaza, is that Israel will promote a full re-occupation of Gaza.”