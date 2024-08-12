The source told Sky News Arabia that “Israel proposes opening the Rafah crossing under the management of civilians who are not affiliated with the Palestinian security services.”

A source added that the Israeli proposal prevents raising the Palestinian flag at the Rafah crossing and on the borders, adding that Israel insists on remaining in the vicinity of the crossing and the Philadelphi corridor and intervening to search and interrogate.

The source stated to Sky News Arabia that the Palestinian Authority rejects the proposal and adheres to the 2005 agreement to operate the Rafah crossing and demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from the crossing.