The Palestinian Authority canceled on Friday (June 18, 2021) the agreement made with Israel for the exchange of vaccines against covid-19. According to the minister of Health of the Palestinian Authority, Mai Alkaila, the doses sent by the Israelis were close to expire. The information is from Reuters.

Under the agreement, the Israelis would send up to 1.4 million doses of Pfizer’s immunizer. In return, the Palestinians would have until the end of the year to send the same amount to Israel. This would allow the Palestinian Authority to anticipate the vaccination of areas under its domain: West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“They [israelenses] we were told that the expiry date was in July or August, which would allow a lot of usage time.”, said the Palestinian minister. “But [o vencimento] would end up being in June. There wasn’t enough time to use them, so we rejected them.”

The initial shipment returned by the Palestinians contained 90,000 doses. According to Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, technical teams from the Ministry of Health examined the batch and concluded that the “doses received are not in accordance with the specifications contained in the agreement”.

Dealing with the Palestinians was one of the first steps taken by Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett.

The WHO (World Health Organization) had already expressed concern about the inequality in vaccination in Israel and Palestine. International human rights groups and experts from the UN (United Nations) have said that Israel is responsible for the well-being of the Palestinians.

Israel has already vaccinated at least one dose over 63% of its population. According to the Our World in Data, 59.49% of Israelis are fully immunized. Meanwhile, just over 8% of Palestinians have received at least one dose and 5.07% are fully vaccinated.

The government of Israel stated, while under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that it was up to the Palestinian Authority to organize its own vaccination system. According to the Israelis, the Oslo Accords of the 1990s stipulate that responsibility for health care in the occupied territories rests exclusively with the Palestinians.

So far, Palestinians have received doses from Israel, Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates. Doses also arrived in the territories via the Covax Facility, a consortium led by the WHO.

continue reading