BAt least three Palestinians have been killed in clashes with the Israeli army in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. At least 28 people were injured by gunfire, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Monday. Several are in critical condition. It was initially unclear whether they were armed fighters.

According to the Israeli military, there was a prolonged exchange of fire when two suspects were arrested. Explosives were also thrown at the soldiers. They would have answered with shots. In addition, an army helicopter opened fire on several armed Palestinians “to support the withdrawal of the troops”. A military vehicle was damaged by an explosive device.

Jenin is considered a stronghold of militant Palestinians. Again and again there are violent confrontations with the Israeli military in the city. The army has been conducting raids in the West Bank since a series of attacks on Israelis.

Since the beginning of the year, 125 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or after their own attacks. During the same period, 18 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian were killed in attacks. Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six Day War. The Palestinians claim the areas for their own state.