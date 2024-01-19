The Palestinian National Authority (ANP), with limited self-government in Occupied West Bankcondemned the statements of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuthat He reiterated his rejection of the creation of a Palestinian Stateand accused him of committing “extermination” by continuing the war in Gaza.

The Israeli head of government said this Thursday, at a press conference, that the Israeli offensive against Hamas in Gaza will continue in the coming months “until a total victory”something that for the ANP is a strategy that “continues to justify the extermination of the Palestinian people and the liquidation of their rights,” alleged its Foreign Ministry.

The same ANP ministry added that it is denying any “alternative to a political solution to the causes of the conflict.”

“Netanyahu continues to kill Palestinian civilians and push them to emigrate from their homeland, destroying their homes, infrastructure and all elements of their human and national existence” in Gaza, after 105 days of war in which the total number of Palestinian deaths is close to 25,000.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, Foreign Affairs accused him of “continuing to sell illusions to the Israeli street and international public opinion” about his goal of completely dismantling Hamas and eradicating its presence in Gaza.

Netanyahu “looks for excuses to justify his continuation of the genocidal war, deepening the humanitarian catastrophe and refusing to establish a State for the Palestinian people”, something to which he deliberately resorted yesterday to exaggerate the dangers to which the State of Israel is exposed “argued the ANP.

The Israeli Prime Minister declared that he expressed to the US his opposition to the creation of a Palestinian State as part of a possible post-war scenario in Gaza, while also refusing to allow the ANP to regain control of the Strip when the conflict ends.

The Biden Administration – and also the EU – reiterated its position in favor of the so-called two-state solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on numerous occasions since the war broke out in Gaza, and also raised the option of the ANP taking control of the Strip when the conflict ends, after being expelled from the enclave when Hamas seized power by force in 2007.

Historically, the Israeli right and far-right have refused to create their own Palestinian state, a position that Netanyahu also tended to maintain during his political career.

“Without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, there will be no security or stability in the region,” reacted last night Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

EFE