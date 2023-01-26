At least nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, have been killed in an Israeli attack on a refugee camp near Jenin in the West Bank. Sixteen others were injured, three of them seriously, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinian officials also accuse the military of using tear gas in a children’s ward of a Jenin hospital. The army declined to comment, though it confirmed an operation is underway in Jenin. That counts as a stronghold of militant Palestinians.

The situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has been tense for some time. Since a series of attacks last year, the Israeli army has regularly carried out actions. Thursday’s casualties bring the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank this year to 29.

Last year, 172 Palestinians lost their lives, the highest number since 2006.

