Gaza, Cairo (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

A Palestinian official said that the factions agreed to start negotiations over prisoners and hostages without a permanent ceasefire.

The official, who requested anonymity, recalled that “the factions had previously stipulated that Israel agree to a complete, permanent ceasefire in order to negotiate the hostages.”

He added, “This step has been bypassed, as the mediators pledged that as long as the prisoner negotiations continue, the ceasefire will continue.”

“The factions have backed down from their condition for a permanent ceasefire, agreeing to start negotiations without a permanent ceasefire,” he said. Officials said Israel had previously strongly opposed the factions’ demands for a permanent ceasefire.

On May 31, US President Joe Biden presented a plan that he said was proposed by Israel, which stipulates a six-week ceasefire in the first phase and the release of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that any ceasefire agreement in Gaza must allow Israel to continue fighting until it achieves the goals of the war.

In this context, Egypt is hosting meetings to discuss the outstanding points in the special ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as American and Israeli delegations are expected to arrive in Cairo within days to resume negotiations.

Egyptian media quoted an unnamed senior source as saying that the meeting will include Israeli and American delegations to discuss the outstanding points in the Gaza Strip truce agreement. An Egyptian source confirmed that Egyptian consultations and contacts were held with Palestinian factions, as part of the efforts to complete the truce agreement and exchange detainees and prisoners.

The source said that intensive Egyptian meetings were held with all parties during the current week to push forward efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip. Egyptian media reported that the Director of the American Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, is expected to visit Cairo this week to participate in negotiations to end the war.

In this context, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and condemned the Israeli bombing that targeted a UNRWA school in the Strip.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati called yesterday on the European Union to continue supporting the Palestinian Authority so that it can assume its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, stated in a statement that this came during a phone call received by Minister Abdel-Ati from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, during which they discussed developments in the Gaza Strip.