A celebration turned into a funeral

Children and young people in the town of Nabi Saleh carried the body of the child Muhammad al-Tamimi, and participated in a mass funeral in which the Palestinians expressed their anger and rejection of the Israeli government’s continued policies of “killing children and civilians,” according to the expression of the angry Palestinians.

Pictures of the child, Muhammad al-Tamimi, were hung at the entrance to the village of Nabi Saleh and all the streets leading to his family’s home, where the child’s body arrived for a “last look” at him before he was buried in the town’s cemetery.

Marwa Al-Tamimi bid farewell to her son with a kiss on his forehead and wiped her tears, and indicated that the family was preparing to go to celebrate the birthday of her sister’s daughter.

She indicated, “My husband, along with my son Muhammad, went to the gate of the house and got into the car, when heavy shooting started. I tried to reach them with difficulty, and I found them covered in blood.”

“accidentally killed”

The Israeli army said that its soldiers accidentally wounded Palestinian civilians while pursuing armed Palestinians, who had opened fire last Thursday at a military site belonging to the “Neve Tzuf” settlement near the town of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah.

The Israeli army expressed its regret over the killing of the child, Muhammad al-Tamimi, and opened an investigation to find out the details of the incident.