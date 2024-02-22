For Ibrahim Alzeben, the Israeli prime minister's motivation is “personal”, due to the “risk” of the eventual fall of the government

Palestinian Authority Ambassador Ibrahim Alzeben criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for wanting to “maintain war” in the Gaza Strip. The statement was given in an interview with Power360 on Wednesday (21.Feb.2024).

“He and his government are at risk and will fall at any moment”, declared with Alzeben. According to him, the prime minister wants to continue the war to “don’t fall” and that the reason for the conflict is “guys”.

Watch (1min33s):

At the beginning of the year, Netanyahu's rating among the Israeli population was not good. Research by IDI (Israel Democracy Institute) showed that only 15% of Israelis said they wanted the prime minister to remain in office after the end of the war against the Hamas group in Gaza.

US VETOS Hinder PALESTINE

To the Power360, Alzeben also criticized the United States' vetoes in the UN Security Council (United Nations) for a ceasefire in the region. For the ambassador, the fact that the country always vetoes proposals represents a “imbalance” in international institutions.

The country has already vetoed proposals on two other occasions: in December 2023 and in October of the same year, days after the escalation of tension in Gaza. The justification was the control of the Hamas group over Israeli hostages.

In the ambassador's opinion, vetoes hinder the search for a solution to the conflict. He stated that the US, as the main supplier of weapons and military equipment to Israel, “feeds” the war.

For Alzeben, countries that directly and militarily support Israel are “accomplices” and participants in the war, however, he is said to have “hope” that Palestine will become an independent state.

“Since 1947, we have been waiting for the creation of the State of Palestine, because the partition resolution spoke of 2 States and that State will be established in Palestine, I am sure. I have no doubts”said the representative of the Palestinian Authority.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since 1948. The friction began after the UN divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State, after the Second World War and the Holocaust. However, the Arabs refused the division, claiming that they were left with the lands with the fewest resources.

The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

See the images taken by the photographer Power360Sérgio Lima: