Did the monthly donations of 35 euros for orphans in the Palestinian territories really go to those orphans? The Public Prosecution Service doubts it. The well-known activist Abu Rashed from Leidschendam may actually have raised more than 6 million euros in various ways for Hamas, a Palestinian organization that is on the European terror list.
