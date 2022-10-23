





A Palestinian activist died on Sunday in an explosion in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank.

Tamer al-Kilani died overnight in the old city of Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

A Palestinian police commander confirmed to AFP that Kilani died in an explosion in Nablus, where in recent months the fighting group “Lions’ Den” (Aren Al-usud, in Arabic) has been created.

The group described Kilani as one of its “fieriest fighters” and blamed Israel for his death.

The Israeli army, wanted by AFP, has not confirmed any involvement in the Palestinian’s death.

A military spokeswoman said Kilani was involved in attacks against Israelis and had already been detained by Israel.

Palestinians gathered on Sunday to look at the charred remains of a motorcycle that was allegedly loaded with explosives.

In a statement published by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Fatah movement denounced a “cowardly murder”.

Violence has increased in recent months in the northern West Bank, particularly in the areas of Nablus and Jenin, a stronghold of armed groups where the Israeli army has intensified operations after several fatal attacks against Israelis in March and April.

Since the beginning of the month, 19 Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers have died, according to an AFP report.







