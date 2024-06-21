The war between Israel and Hamas has turned the spotlight on the State of Palestine again on the international scene. Which more and more countries around the world are formally recognizing, drawing the ire of Israel. If Palestine is a reality for the Arab states, for a large part of the Western world this is not yet the case.

The latest state to announce its desire to recognize Palestine is Armenia, so much so that just this morning the Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador to Tel Aviv for a “severe reprimand”. But in the last period there have been various European governments that have announced the same intention: these are Ireland, Spain and Norway, and recently also Slovenia. The United States also intervened in Israel’s defense in this case, condemning the moves of Madrid, Dublin and Oslo and recalling that a state cannot be recognized with a unilateral procedure, but that negotiation between the parties would be necessary.

Spain, Sanchez: “The recognition of Palestine to achieve peace in the Middle East”



Cyprus, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic (even before the separation), Romania and Bulgaria recognized Palestine when they were not yet members of the EU. Malta says it is ready to do so, when the conditions are right. Sweden did this after joining Europe.

The European Council, as it also reiterated at its meeting on 26 and 27 October 2023, dialogues with the Palestinian Authority, recalling “the need to avoid a regional escalation”. But for now there is no talk of recognition of Palestine.

France does not exclude this possibility, while Germany is more clear in its no, together with Italy.

Outside of Europe, Palestine does not exist for the United States of America and Canada, but also for Australia. Not even South Korea, Japan and New Zealand recognize the Palestinian state. And in Asia the chorus of no continues with Myanmar.

On the contrary, practically everyone in Africa recognized Palestine, except Cameroon and Eritrea. Russia also recognized it.

From a geographical point of view, the State of Palestine claims its sovereignty over the Gaza Strip and territories of the West Bank. Its administrative center is in Ramallah. The president of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) Arafat proclaimed it independent in 1988 and in 1989 there were the Oslo Accords, which established the PNA, the Palestinian National Authority to govern the Palestinian areas. In May this year, the UN has granted the PNA representation the status of candidate for official recognitionwith the USA and eight other countries voting no and Italy and 24 others abstaining.