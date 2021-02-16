While the whole world tries to stop the Covid-19 pandemic and that vaccination is, in this context, the issue of the moment, Israel’s attitude towards the Palestinians is not only scandalous , it is freezing. While this country has one of the highest proportions of the population vaccinated against the coronavirus, those subject to Israeli occupation have so far been excluded. In the West Bank, where more than 115,000 cases, including more than 1,400 deaths, have been recorded, settlers are lining up to receive an injection, while in Palestinian villages they are still trying to protect themselves from the virus as best we can. If the Palestinian Authority was able to start vaccinating medical personnel in the West Bank, it was only after receiving 2,000 doses of vaccine from Israel and only after multiple pressure from the UN and several Israeli and Palestinian non-governmental organizations. . In contrast, in the Gaza Strip – where 53,700 infections have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, including 538 deaths – no resident has yet been immunized. And for good reason: Israel refuses the arrival of doses in the Palestinian enclave.

A “discriminatory” measure

A few days ago, the Palestinian Authority had received 10,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia and indicated its intention to share part of it with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. However, Monday evening, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al Kaila, revealed that Israel had blocked the entry of 2,000 doses of these vaccines sent by his ministry to Gaza. Israel “Bears full responsibility for this abusive measure”, denounces the minister. This Israeli position is “ a real crime and a violation of all international laws and humanitarian standards ”, insists Hazem Qassem, spokesman for Hamas, denouncing a measure ” discriminatory “ by Israel. He also called for an end to the blockade that Israel has imposed for more than a decade on Gaza, the social and health consequences of which are terrible.

On the Israeli side, it was explained yesterday that this request for authorization filed by the Palestinian Authority for the transfer of vaccines was under consideration.“ There has not yet been approval for the transfer of vaccines to the Gaza Strip ” , indicated, Monday, Dr. Asher Salmon, director of the international relations department of the Israeli Ministry of Health, during debates at the parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs and Security. “The Palestinian Authority has requested the transfer of 1,000 doses of the Russian vaccine to Gaza, and that is what is currently being discussed. “

MP Zvi Hauser, chairman of this committee, expressed concern that the vaccines would be requisitioned by members of Hamas, rather than being distributed to medical personnel. But the explanation is rather hazy. In reality, the Israeli authorities are trying to blame the Palestinians for this situation, using this opportunity to demand the release of two Israelis who are said to be Hamas hostages and that the remains of two other soldiers killed during the last war in Iraq be returned. Gaza, in 2014. “The Knesset must establish a clear condition that any vaccine transferred to the Gaza Strip requires the return of the four Israelis! “ criticized Alex Kushnir of the far-right Israel Beytenou party. What Zvi Hauser was not afraid to add: “We must establish a new humanitarian equation, demanded by the current reality. “And the same to reveal the bottom of his thought: “The Israeli authorities must not give up the opportunity to collect the bodies of soldiers and bring them back to Israel. “

The Palestinian Authority explains that it has signed several contracts with foreign laboratories which would enable 70% of its population to be vaccinated. But Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said he was worried about an increase in the number of cases in recent days, adding that the curfew would remain in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and all day. weekend, in the West Bank, without specifying until what date.