Palestine | USU: More than 40 percent of Finns would recognize Palestine – Professor: “I’m surprised”

About Finns 41 percent are of the opinion that Finland should recognize the state of Palestine. The matter is clear from Uutissuomalainen’s (USU) recent poll.

According to Gallup, 17 percent of respondents are against recognition and 42 percent do not know how to express their opinion.

“I’m surprised when you consider that our foreign policy leadership has not supported recognition,” says the professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Helsinki Hannu Juusola For Utisfinomali.

According to Juusola, the reluctance of the Finnish foreign policy leadership to recognize the Palestinian state is based on Finland’s very cautious line. Juusola estimates that Finland’s recent arms deals with Israel can increase caution.

Different there are clear differences in the answers of party supporters. According to Gallup, only nine percent of the supporters of basic Finns would recognize Palestine. 82 percent of supporters of the Left Alliance support recognition, and 72 percent of supporters of the Greens.

Palestine has been recognized by more than 140 countries. Most recently, the state of Palestine was recognized in May by Norway, Ireland and Spain, and in June by Slovenia.

In June, one thousand Finns responded to a survey carried out by Tietoykkönen. The margin of error of the study is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.